Country and hip hop headlining at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort has announced new additions to their fall and winter lineup. Big names in entertainment, hip-hop, country and heavy metal will take the stage in the Soaring Eagle Entertainment Hall.
Fall/winter lineup:
- Off Color Comedy Tour – October 26
- Chris Janson – November 1
- HUNKS The Show – November 15
- The Price is Right Live – November 16
- We Will Rock You The Musical – November 22 and 23
- Straight No Chaser – November 30
- Brett Young – December 6
- Rodney Atkins and Joe Nichols – December 28
- Salt-N-Pepa – December 29 Ratt and Quiet Riot – December 30