Country and hip hop headlining at Soaring Eagle

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort has announced new additions to their fall and winter lineup. Big names in entertainment, hip-hop, country and heavy metal will take the stage in the Soaring Eagle Entertainment Hall.

Fall/winter lineup:

  • Off Color Comedy Tour – October 26
  • Chris Janson – November 1
  • HUNKS The Show – November 15
  • The Price is Right Live – November 16
  • We Will Rock You The Musical – November 22 and 23
  • Straight No Chaser – November 30
  • Brett Young – December 6
  • Rodney Atkins and Joe Nichols – December 28
  • Salt-N-Pepa – December 29 Ratt and Quiet Riot – December 30

