We are all about keeping the kids busy during the summer months, so we’ve got a fun destination for the whole family. How about a visit to East Lansing, a college town known and loved by many!



The Michigan State University campus is loaded with fun options for the whole family and if you decide to venture beyond that, there’s countless places to go see in the Lansing area. We teamed up with the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau to do some exploring!

One popular place to visit is Albert EL Fresco, it’s a pedestrian-friendly area located in the heart of downtown East Lansing. The city has closed both lanes of Albert Avenue, between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue, to accommodate the space this summer. It features outdoor seating and tables, rocking chairs, hammocks, decorative lighting, shade amenities and more. The space will also feature a variety of fun activities and games, including giant Connect 4, cornhole and more.

Families can also visit Abrams Planetarium, the Michigan State University Museum, the Dairy Store and the Broad Art Museum on the campus of MSU.

