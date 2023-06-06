GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- We’re a little more than a week out for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. The annual event returns to Blythefield Country Club on June 15-18.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give benefits the Meijer Simply Give program which feeds families by stocking the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The tournament has raised more than $8.6 million for Simply Give since its inception.

A fan favorite is back this year, the premium culinary experience, J. Brewer’s. They’ve expanded it this year to include a new food experience called Frederik’s. This new addition, named for Fred Meijer, the company’s Co-Founder and creator of the first-ever “one-stop shop,” will offer different daily menus, featuring products exclusive to Meijer’s Frederik’s line. It offers a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience located off the 4th fairway. Tickets for J. Brewer’s and Frederik’s cost $85/day and it’s open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



The Grand Taste Concessions experience will once again offer high quality food for families with no item priced over $4. Menu highlights include a cheeseburger for $4 and a hotdog for $2. Meijer Purple Cow ice cream will be available for $1. There will be four concessions locations on course at the 10th tee, 16th fairway, 18th tee and 18th green.



General Admission tickets cost $10 a piece and are valid any one day, Thursday through Sunday, while weekly tickets cost $25 and are valid all week. Kids ages 17 and under receive free admission with a ticketed adult. Fathers are free on Father’s Day.