Countdown to Project 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The excitement is growing for the start of Project 1 by ArtPrize, which kicks off this Saturday! So, we’ve invited Artistic Director, Kevin Buist, to come in and help us preview everything that’s going on.
Don’t miss the launch of Project 1: Crossed Lines. Join the community for the Opening day Celebration featuring performances by cellist Jordan Hamilton and BANDALOOP. Along with the US premiere of Drag Syndrome, presented by DisArt.
- 12:00 12:10 PM
- Smart Art Winner Announcement
- 12:15 12:40 PM
- Ribbon Cutting, BANDALOOP, Grand Rapids Ballet
- 1:00 2:00 PM
- MLK Community Celebration 2:00 5:00 PM
MLK Park Schedule
- 2:00 2:45 PM
- Enjoy a sonic landscape of experimental hip-hop, folk, soul and classical music by cellist Jordan Hamilton.
- 3:00 3:45 PM
- Join in a conversation with Project 1 artists Heather Hart and Amanda Browder and Nicole Caruth, independent curator and writer.
- 4:00 4:45 PM
- Experience a hip hop set by Grand Rapids’ Hip Hop MC, Lady Ace Boogie.
Tanglefoot Opening Night, Presented by DisArt
Opening day concludes with a can’t-miss drag show by London’s Drag Syndromethe first US performance by the award-winning group, an artist panel, and an afterparty with GR Soul Club. The performance is organized by DisArt.
- 5:00 PM
- Join artists Paul Amenta and Ted Lott in conversation with Jill Vyn and Chris Smit from DisArt and Dan Cameron, independent curator at Critical Infrastructure
- Disability Drag Show
- Wealthy Street Theatre
- Tickets required
- 9:30 12:00 am
- End the night back at Tanglefoot with GR Soul Club
- Sunday, Sept 8
End Project 1 by ArtPrize’s opening weekend by joining us for our final artist talk at 37 Ottawa Ave NW (ground floor).
- 11:00 am
- A conversation between artist Olakelan Jeyifous and Larry Ossei-Mensah