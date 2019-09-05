Countdown to Project 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The excitement is growing for the start of Project 1 by ArtPrize, which kicks off this Saturday! So, we’ve invited Artistic Director, Kevin Buist, to come in and help us preview everything that’s going on.

Don’t miss the launch of Project 1: Crossed Lines. Join the community for the Opening day Celebration featuring performances by cellist Jordan Hamilton and BANDALOOP. Along with the US premiere of Drag Syndrome, presented by DisArt.

12:00 12:10 PM

Smart Art Winner Announcement

12:15 12:40 PM

Ribbon Cutting, BANDALOOP, Grand Rapids Ballet

1:00 2:00 PM

MLK Community Celebration 2:00 5:00 PM

MLK Park Schedule

2:00 2:45 PM

Enjoy a sonic landscape of experimental hip-hop, folk, soul and classical music by cellist Jordan Hamilton.

3:00 3:45 PM

Join in a conversation with Project 1 artists Heather Hart and Amanda Browder and Nicole Caruth, independent curator and writer.

4:00 4:45 PM

Experience a hip hop set by Grand Rapids’ Hip Hop MC, Lady Ace Boogie.

Tanglefoot Opening Night, Presented by DisArt

Opening day concludes with a can’t-miss drag show by London’s Drag Syndromethe first US performance by the award-winning group, an artist panel, and an afterparty with GR Soul Club. The performance is organized by DisArt.

5:00 PM

Join artists Paul Amenta and Ted Lott in conversation with Jill Vyn and Chris Smit from DisArt and Dan Cameron, independent curator at Critical Infrastructure

Disability Drag Show

Wealthy Street Theatre

Tickets required

9:30 12:00 am

End the night back at Tanglefoot with GR Soul Club

Sunday, Sept 8

End Project 1 by ArtPrize’s opening weekend by joining us for our final artist talk at 37 Ottawa Ave NW (ground floor).