Cosma Casting in Battle Creek is hiring with benefits and even sign-on bonuses

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re in the market for a new job or career, you’ll want to pay attention to this next guest! Cosma Casting Michigan is a manufacturing division of Magna International, which is North America’s largest auto supplier.

Matt from Cosma Casting Michigan joins us today to tell us about the great job opportunities they have.

Magna International

Cosma Casting Michigan Plant
269-966-4900
10 Clark Road North – Battle Creek
MagnaCareers.com

Sponsored by Magna International.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon