Cosma Casting in Battle Creek is hiring with benefits and even sign-on bonuses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re in the market for a new job or career, you’ll want to pay attention to this next guest! Cosma Casting Michigan is a manufacturing division of Magna International, which is North America’s largest auto supplier.
Matt from Cosma Casting Michigan joins us today to tell us about the great job opportunities they have.
Magna International
Cosma Casting Michigan Plant
269-966-4900
10 Clark Road North – Battle Creek
MagnaCareers.com
Sponsored by Magna International.