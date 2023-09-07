GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September is Suicide Prevention Month and to help curb suicide in kids, Corewell Health has a program designed to prevent suicide for school-aged children and teens. Here to tell us more is Corewell Health’s Jody Sprague, program manager, school-based suicide prevention.

CWH’s school Blue Envelope program is designed to empower school administrators, teachers, bus drivers, coaches and support staff to step in and intervene with confidence, knowledge and a CALM/Reassuring competence.

S – Stay with the student

A – Access help

F – Feelings: Validate their feelings

E – Eliminate lethal risk

