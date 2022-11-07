GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were around 16.5 million veterans living in the United States in 2021. Corewell Health, the new name for Spectrum Health, employs over 600 veterans in Michigan and recently was designated a Silver Veteran-Friendly Employer by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

Today, we sat down with Dr. Lisa Thiel, a former Lieutenant Commander for the Navy and Dr. Eryn Hart, a former Navy Commander, both physicians with Maternal Fetal Medicine at Corewell Health.

Corewell Health Virtual Veterans Open House

Thursday, November 17

Noon-6pm

Veterans, spouses, partners and family members can participate

Call 616-490-7928 for more information