GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Just last month, four of Corewell Health’s hospitals in West Michigan were awarded a five-star ranking from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, for strong performance in key quality measures including lowering patient mortality and readmission rates. Out of more than 4,600 hospitals across the country who were rated, Butterworth, Blodgett, Zeeland and Gerber hospitals received the top spot and were recognized as four of 483 hospitals nationally to receive the highest ranking.

Using more than 45 different measures, the rankings aim to arm patients with information about how hospitals are performing on an annual basis. Here to tell us more is James Bonner, vice president of quality, safety and experience, at Corewell Health.

