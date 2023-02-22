GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are highlighting a life-saving milestone that has been reached at Corewell Health. Corewell Health physicians recently completed the one thousandth WATCHMAN procedure in Grand Rapids for patients with atrial fibrillation.

Commonly known as A-fib, this condition is a large risk factor for stroke. Here to tell us more about A-fib and the WATCHMAN procedure is Corewell Health cardiologist Dr. Musa Dahu.

Atrial Fibrillation Symptoms:

  • Symptoms of atrial fibrillation include:
  • Racing, irregular heartbeat
  • Flopping sensation in the chest
  • Shortness of breath
  • Weakness, dizziness or fainting
  • Chest discomfort or pain, especially when the heart is beating fast

