GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are highlighting a life-saving milestone that has been reached at Corewell Health. Corewell Health physicians recently completed the one thousandth WATCHMAN procedure in Grand Rapids for patients with atrial fibrillation.
Commonly known as A-fib, this condition is a large risk factor for stroke. Here to tell us more about A-fib and the WATCHMAN procedure is Corewell Health cardiologist Dr. Musa Dahu.
Atrial Fibrillation Symptoms:
- Symptoms of atrial fibrillation include:
- Racing, irregular heartbeat
- Flopping sensation in the chest
- Shortness of breath
- Weakness, dizziness or fainting
- Chest discomfort or pain, especially when the heart is beating fast
To learn more, click here.
Sponsored by Corewell Health.