GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are highlighting a life-saving milestone that has been reached at Corewell Health. Corewell Health physicians recently completed the one thousandth WATCHMAN procedure in Grand Rapids for patients with atrial fibrillation.

Commonly known as A-fib, this condition is a large risk factor for stroke. Here to tell us more about A-fib and the WATCHMAN procedure is Corewell Health cardiologist Dr. Musa Dahu.

Atrial Fibrillation Symptoms:

Symptoms of atrial fibrillation include:

Racing, irregular heartbeat

Flopping sensation in the chest

Shortness of breath

Weakness, dizziness or fainting

Chest discomfort or pain, especially when the heart is beating fast

To learn more, click here.

Sponsored by Corewell Health.