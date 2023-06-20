GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Just last year, Corewell Health launched a new patient navigator service that’s been dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community for almost a year now and has helped hundreds of individuals access equitable care and choose the right provider that suits their needs. With only 10 or so health systems across the country offering this type of service, it is hitting several significant milestones and quickly becoming a successful model for other health systems to replicate for their patients.

Here to tell us more is Zoey O’Brien, Corewell Health’s LGBTQIA+ patient navigator, and Malissa Becksvoort, director of primary care operations.

Corewell Health

SpectrumHealth.org/LGBTQIA

You can also contact Zoey directly at 833.968.0263

Sponsored by Corewell Health.