GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Drug and alcohol abuse can be scary but what’s even more frightening is when you’re the one battling a substance use disorder and you don’t have a solution to the problem. Corewell Health is expanding its addiction clinics.
Dr. Colleen Lane joins us to talk about the new clinics.
Corewell Health Addiction Clinics
NEW LOCATIONS:
Reed City Speciality Clinic – 225 N. State Street
Big Rapids Speciality Clinic – 705 Oak Street
Phone: 616-391-6120
No appointment needed
Walk-in during open hours: Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm
CorewellHealth.org
Sponsored by Corewell Health.