GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Drug and alcohol abuse can be scary but what’s even more frightening is when you’re the one battling a substance use disorder and you don’t have a solution to the problem. Corewell Health is expanding its addiction clinics.

Dr. Colleen Lane joins us to talk about the new clinics.

Corewell Health Addiction Clinics

NEW LOCATIONS:

Reed City Speciality Clinic – 225 N. State Street

Big Rapids Speciality Clinic – 705 Oak Street

Phone: 616-391-6120

No appointment needed

Walk-in during open hours: Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm

CorewellHealth.org

Sponsored by Corewell Health.