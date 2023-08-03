GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week is World Breastfeeding Awareness Week, and Corewell Health supports women who want to breastfeed their babies in many ways. Jennie Kishbaugh is here to discuss the resources offered to breastfeeding moms.

What are some of the benefits of breastfeeding?

Breastmilk contains antibodies that protect your baby from illnesses such as ear infections, respiratory infection and diarrhea.

Breastfeeding gives your baby comfort

Breastfeeding benefits mom by reducing post-partum bleeding, aiding weight loss after delivery and has been shown to decrease risks of breast and ovarian cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis and depression in moms who have breastfed.

Breastfeeding can save time and money for families

Spectrum Health Warm Line

616.391.9437

Healthier Communities Classes and Support Group

Sponsored by Corewell Health.