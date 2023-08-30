GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- September is Vascular Awareness Month. Although vascular diseases affect 40-50% of the population, many of these diseases are not well-known by most people. Here to tell us more is Christina Hopps, from the Corewell Health Vascular Surgery and Vein Center.
What are some ways to prevent vascular disease?
• Don’t smoke
• Maintain an active lifestyle
• Choose healthy foods
• Follow your treatment plan for diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure
Free Screenings Locations
Grand Rapids: 4069 Lake Drive
• 9/8/23
• 9/12/23
• 9/19/23
• 9/20/23
• 9/28/23
Holland: 588 East Lakewood Blvd.
• 9/11/23
Muskegon: 1845 Holton Road
• 9/20/23
Anyone interested in a free screening can go on their Corewell Health MyChart or call 616.391.VASC to schedule
Sponsored by Corewell Health.