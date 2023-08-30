GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September is Vascular Awareness Month. Although vascular diseases affect 40-50% of the population, many of these diseases are not well-known by most people. Here to tell us more is Christina Hopps, from the Corewell Health Vascular Surgery and Vein Center.

What are some ways to prevent vascular disease?

• Don’t smoke

• Maintain an active lifestyle

• Choose healthy foods

• Follow your treatment plan for diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure

Free Screenings Locations

Grand Rapids: 4069 Lake Drive

• 9/8/23

• 9/12/23

• 9/19/23

• 9/20/23

• 9/28/23

Holland: 588 East Lakewood Blvd.

• 9/11/23

Muskegon: 1845 Holton Road

• 9/20/23

Anyone interested in a free screening can go on their Corewell Health MyChart or call 616.391.VASC to schedule

Sponsored by Corewell Health.