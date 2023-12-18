GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Corewell Health saw a need in our community when it comes to cancer genetics and achieving better outcomes with increased access for patients. Dr. Caleb Bupp is the Division Chief for Genetics at Corewell Health, and he joins us today.

The Oncology Collaboration Team identified an opportunity to discuss cancer genetics and the prospect of harmonization and cross divisional support. Leveraging telehealth and streamlined referral processes, physicians and genetic counselors are now able to utilize remote access to cross-collaborate on complex case review, resulting in better outcomes and increased access for patients.

