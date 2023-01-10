GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If your New Years Resolution includes losing weight or getting healthier. Creating a lifestyle that promotes good health can seem complicated. We may know what we should do but how do we create healthier habits? Corewell Health, the new name for Spectrum Health is making it easier by offering a program, called Lifestyle Medicine. Dr. Kristi Artz, emergency medicine physician and medical director of Lifestyle Medicine at Corewell Health joins us now.
>>>Take a look!
Corewell Health Lifestyle Medicine
616-486-0385
SpectrumHealth.org/LifestyleMedicine
Sponsored by Corewell Health.