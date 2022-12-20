GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Corewell Health’s Richard DeVos Heart and Lung Transplant Program reached a significant milestone on December 5, with transplant teams completing the program’s 300th lung transplant. The program completed its first lung transplant in February, 2013. Here to tell us more about this important milestone is Dr. Edward Murphy, Corewell Health West Endowed Chair for the Richard DeVos Lung Transplant Program.

Organ Donation:

Organ donation saves lives – plain and simple.

One person can save and improve the lives of 75 other people through organ and tissue donation.

More than 100,000 people are currently waiting for an organ transplant nationally, and a new person is added to the waiting list every 10 minutes.

It is very simple to become a donor. You can do it when renewing your driver’s license or just join online at the Michigan Organ Donor Registry.

To become a donor or get more information, visit Michigan Organ Donor Registry.

