GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Giving up tobacco and nicotine, to some, may seem like an impossible task, especially when cravings and withdrawal symptoms start to set in. But studies have shown that the health benefits of quitting, can be immediate, possibly even 20 minutes after taking that last puff. Here to tell us more is Libby Stern, a tobacco treatment clinical specialist with Corewell Health, the new name for Spectrum Health, who leads programming efforts that may make that uphill battle a little easier for people.

