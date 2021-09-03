Coppercraft Distillery launches new canned cocktails made with West Michigan-made craft spirits

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us choose to buy Michigan-made products, especially when it comes to wine and spirits! Coppercraft Distillery is the maker of some pretty incredible premium spirits – they have a distillery in Holland and tasting rooms in both Holland and Saugatuck. It’s a great way for locals and visitors to explore delicious craft spirits!

They join us today to talk about their tasting rooms, their new canned cocktails and how they’ll be a part of ArtPrize this year!

Coppercraft Distillery

616-796-8274
184 120th Ave – Holland
CoppercraftDistillery.com

Sponsored by Coppercraft Distillery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon