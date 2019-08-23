Cooking up something special for Grand Rapids Foodies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our next guest is cooking up something special today for all you foodies out there. We’re very happy to have Johnny Liu back in studio with us.

Baby Bokchoy and mushrooms in Blackbean sauce

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs. Baby boychoy – rinsed in a water bath to get the dirt out.
  • 1 lbs. of fresh Shitake mushrooms – rinsed and cut into quarters.
  • 6 oz. dried Shitake mushrooms – rehydrate 2 cups of water. When hydrated then thinly slice. Retain the water and set aside.
  • 3 TBSP Blackbean & garlic sauce
  • 2 TBSP of Rice Wine
  • 1/2 tsp of sugar
  • 2 TBSP soy sauce
  • 2 TBSP peanuts
  • 2 TBSP cornstarch
  • 2 TBSP sesame oil
  • 5 Thai chili peppers – chopped
  • 5 Garlic cloves – crushed and rough chopped.
  • 2 oz. Ginger – minced
  • 2 sprigs of Green onion – chopped

Directions:

  • Add sesame oil to hot wok
  • Add the aromatics – green onion, ginger, garlic, Thai peppers and stir for 10 seconds
  • Add bokchoy, fresh & rehydrated mushrooms
  • Add sugar, soy sauce, rice wine, blackbean sauce
  • Add cornstarch and mushroom water to make a slurry to thicken the dish
  • Garnish with peanuts and serve

