GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Believe it or not, cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries. This week is fire prevention week!

Michael McLeieer stops by to share some fire safety tips and share with us why fire is everyone’s fight.

For more information on fire safety or to find a smoke alarm installation program near your community, call toll free 1-844-978-4400 or email escape@wotv4women.com.