GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- When temperatures drop during the coldest winter months, your home’s heating equipment has to work overtime to keep your house warm and your family safe. Scotty Kehoe joins us from DTE to talk about safety and staying warm this winter.

To control your monthly costs, it’s critical to manage your energy usage during the winter season with energy-efficient tips. Safety is always a top priority for DTE, and they want to ensure their customers know how to use natural gas safely and efficiently this winter.

DTE Energy

1-800-477-4747