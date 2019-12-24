CONTEST: Enter for a chance to win 2 lift tickets to Shanty Creek Resort

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
Marijuana in MI
Elections
To The Point
Top Stories
On the Money: Tips to make the best of post-holiday shopping
Top Stories
Track Santa’s trip around the globe with NORAD
Teen arrested after shots fired
Molotov cocktail thrown at car, starts fire in GR
Authorities investigate crash near Sparta
Weather
Alerts
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Rivers
School Closing Predictions
Severe
Snow Conditions
Webcams
Weather Experience
Traffic
Gas Prices
Target 8
Toxic Tap Water
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
The Big Game
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
Football Frenzy
High School Preps
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Top Stories
Harris, Simmons lead 76ers to win over Pistons
Top Stories
Kent City athlete relishes second chance
Jimmy Howard returns, Coyotes lead past Red Wings
Lock, Lindsay lead Broncos to win over reeling Lions
Hutchinson wins 1st, Maple Leafs beat Red Wings
Livestream
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Contests
Community
Angel Tree
Connecting With Community Awards
Community Calendar
More
WOOD’s 70th Anniversary
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Weather Warn Emails
TV Schedule
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Home
The Crew
Beauty
Career
Community Outreach
Encore Years
Fashion Finds
Financial Services
Hearing
Home Decor
Motherhood
Real Estate
Senior Living
Tech
Top Stories
Holidays at Samaritas
Top Stories
Food insecurity leaves people over 60 hungry
Talk to your loved ones about hearing loss
Don’t miss out on the sounds of the season
Monochromatic is where it’s at this season
Maranda
Park Parties
Maranda Appearance Request
Top Stories
Ring in the New Year at Craig’s Cruisers
Top Stories
Meijer delivers special holiday surprise to patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Top Stories
Students celebrate each other’s holiday traditions at Kentwood Public Schools
Check out Bodies Revealed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum
Local school coming together to support one another this holiday season
Tips and tricks on how to make the perfect holiday cheese board from Milk Means More
Live Local. Give Local.
ABC
TV Schedule
WOTV Idol
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Meet the 30 women vying for Peter Weber’s heart
Top Stories
Disney and ABC team up to put on “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”
Top Stories
ABC announces mid-season premiere dates for 2020
Dancing With the Stars’ Hannah Brown crowned mirror ball champion
A classic returns! When to catch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on MY ABC WOTV 4
Contests
Home For The Holidays
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
More
WOTV Photo Galleries
Community Calendar
Contact WOTV
WOODTV.COM
Search
Search
Search
CONTEST: Enter for a chance to win 2 lift tickets to Shanty Creek Resort