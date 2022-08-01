GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Consumers Energy is once again hosting the Grand Rapids area annual National Night Out kickoff event tomorrow! National Night Out is a community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help build safer communities for everyone. The festivities begin with an event in the morning that brings together local mayors, public safety officials and neighborhood leaders to help promote public safety.

This year, the mayor of Wyoming, Jack Poll, will read the proclamation that officially declares Tuesday, August 2nd as the 38th annual national night out. According to the National Association of Town Watch, an estimated 38 million people in 16,000 communities across all 50 states are expected to participate in National Night Out events! Tomorrow morning you can tune in to WOOD TV to watch all of the coverage of the kickoff event! You can also visit your local community’s website to learn more about the National Night Out events being held in your neighborhood tomorrow evening.

Some of the locations hosting events tomorrow night include Woodland Mall, Ada Bible Church, the Rockford fire station, Zeeland Splash Pad, the Mary Free Bed YMCA, Heartside Park and so many more! In addition to helping keep your local neighborhood safe, you’ll be able to check out local resources, enjoy free activities giveaways and more.

Sponsored by Consumers Energy.