GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Consumers Energy recently announced plans for Michigan’s clean energy transformation by closing all of its coal plants by 2025. They’ll be one of the first utilities in the nation to be completely coal free! The Clean Energy Plan also ensures that the company will continue to deliver reliable energy to its customers by purchasing a natural gas plant in Covert Township. Today we have Josh here to talk about their Clean Energy Plan.

Consumers Energy

1-800-477-5050

ConsumersEnergy.com/Change

Sponsored by Consumers Energy.