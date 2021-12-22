Consumers Energy providing $750,000 in matching gift cards in Michigan communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Supporting local is so important all year long but over the last 21 months, and especially this time of year, it helps to keep local businesses thriving and helping them survive. Consumers Energy, once again this year, has its Matching Gift Cards program to support local businesses and shoppers this holiday season.

It’s called “Our Town” and the program provides holiday shoppers with a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards they buy through local Chambers of Commerce and downtown organizations, doubling the amount you can spend at downtown businesses.

In total, Consumers Energy is providing $750,000 to 63 communities around the state, including many here in west Michigan. The goal is to support local small businesses and help keep money in our local communities. You can earn the matching dollars when you buy gift cards directly from local chambers and downtown organizations. Contact your local Commerce or downtown association to purchase them or click here to see a list of the West Michigan chambers that are involved!

Sponsored by Consumers Energy.