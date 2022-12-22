GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Power outages are likely this weekend and Consumers Energy crews will be busy over the next few days. We asked Josh from Consumers to join us today with some tips on how to stay safe and warm and also how their crews will be helping.

Click here to read more about how Consumers Energy is preparing for this winter storm.

Some preparation tips for potential severe weather include: Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.

Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.

Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off. -Consumers Energy

To report an outage in your area, visit ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter.