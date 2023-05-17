GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – 20 students from Grand Rapids Public Schools have been selected as finalists of the 10th Annual Student ArtPrize Competition, hosted by Consumers Energy. The artwork focuses on clean energy-related subjects and will be displayed this fall during ArtPrize. Students could use mixed media, oil paint, ceramic, yarn, ink, and more to create their pieces.

The 20 finalists were selected by a panel of art professionals from Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University, Grand Rapids Community College and Grand Valley University. The winner will be announced on September 17 at Studio Park and will receive a scholarship courtesy of Consumers Energy.

The 20 finalists, along with their artwork title, grade, and high school are in alphabetical order:

Quinlyn Angstman, Connected, 9 th , Museum HS

, Museum HS Zy’Aira Blackmon, If I Could Wear It On My Shell, 9 th , Innovation Central

, Innovation Central Alice Cork, A Better Future, 10 th , City HMS

, City HMS Imoni Curry, Healing, 9 th , U-Prep

, U-Prep Yoselin Diaz-Deleon, Imagine, 11 th , C.A. Frost

, C.A. Frost Jacey Doyle, Reusable Energy, 11 th , Museum HS

, Museum HS Amelia Ferenczi, Military vs. Future, 9 th , Union

, Union Chloe Gust, Reaching for the Sun, 10 th , C.A. Frost

, C.A. Frost A’Nyah Harris, Just Another Rainforest of the Sea, 9 th , Museum HS

, Museum HS Carneiscia Harris, Power Cleaner Greener World, 11 th , Innovation Central

, Innovation Central Precious Herrera, Una Hermosa Bendicion, 11 th , Southwest MHS

, Southwest MHS Emma Hoogewind, Stories, 9 th , C.A. Frost

, C.A. Frost Clara Kirkbride, Whales, 9 th , C.A. Frost

, C.A. Frost Joshua Kortenhoven, Green Shoes, 9 th , City HMS

, City HMS Mathew Pierce, Striped Hyena, 10 th , Ottawa Hills HS

, Ottawa Hills HS Azaria Powell, Mother Earth, 9 th , U-Prep

, U-Prep Eliot Redwine, Biomass, 11 th , City HMS

, City HMS Rachel Sackett, The Veil, 11 th , City HMS

, City HMS Connor Thompson, Economic Greed, 9 th , Museum HS

, Museum HS Josiah Willink, Sunclimbers, 11th, City HMS