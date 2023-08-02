GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s something most of us dread, when severe weather strikes or a winter ice storm occurs, it means there’s the potential for power outages. Consumers Energy is always working to reduce the number of outages, and burying power lines is one possible solution.

The company is proposing a targeted undergrounding pilot program pending approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission. The program is meant to help Consumer’s Energy better understand how to bury power lines in a cost-effective way to strengthen Michigan’s electric grid and reduce outages.

