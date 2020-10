GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold months are almost here and for some people, COVID has left them unable to take care of some necessities – like paying utility bills.

Consumers Energy is committing millions to helping those customers. They’ve set a goal to help about 25,000 households and 1,000 small businesses with $12 million in assistance – the funding will go directly to customers in need and to Michigan nonprofit organizations.

Sponsored by Consumers Energy.