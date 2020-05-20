Consumers Energy helps power Michigan residents through pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Consumers Energy this week announced a first in the nation partnership to provide Google Nest thermostats to as many as 100,000 households, helping Michigan residents power through the COVID-19 pandemic by saving energy and money.
- Eligible electric & combination (gas and electric) customers can receive a Google Nest Thermostat E at no cost by visiting ConsumersEnergy.com/FreeThermostat and enrolling in our Smart Thermostat Program, which requires the customer to have a central air conditioning unit and Wi-Fi.
- Eligible gas-only customers can receive a Google Nest Thermostat E at no cost without enrolling in a program via an instant Energy Efficiency rebate available on the store.
- Customers are responsible for taxes, shipping and handling.
- Electric and combination customers ineligible for the program will be offered a free Customer Care Kit (which includes 4 LED bulbs and 3 night lights) and will be enrolled in our Peak Time Rewards program
