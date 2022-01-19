Consumers Energy helping Michiganders stay warm this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve got some cold setting back in and it’s important to remember that some in our community struggle to stay warm during the winter months. That’s why Consumers Energy is doing something to help Michiganders stay warm this winter. The company is committing $4.5 million in new assistance to help residents. Part of the money is being distributed to 2 nonprofits to help Consumers Energy customers. The best way to get help is to call 211 – that’s a free service that will connect you, or someone you know who needs help, with nonprofits in your community. 211 is a great service for folks to reach out to if they face any challenges, from energy bills to other household needs.

Consumers Energy has worked to help customers and communities in several ways, committing nearly $20 million in the last two years in assistance for households and small businesses. If you have questions, reach out to them or call 211 for more information on programs and assistance.

Sponsored by Consumers Energy.