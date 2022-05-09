GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Consumers Energy recently announced how they plan to continue Michigan’s clean energy transformation by going Net Zero by 2050. Consumers Energy recently announced how they’re continuing to lead Michigan’s clean energy transformation by looking beyond their own operations to help customers and suppliers alike reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, especially those generated from natural gas. Their pledge is to protect the planet by achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions from the company’s entire natural gas production and delivery system by 2050.

Greg is the Vice President of Gas Engineering at Consumers Energy and he joins us today.

