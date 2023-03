GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Consumers Energy Foundation is once again bringing back a competition to provide $50,000 for big ideas in Michigan’s small towns. The Put Your Town on the Map competition will provide three Michigan communities with grant funding to support projects that will help them grow and thrive

Josh from Consumers Energy joins us today!

Consumers Energy

CEDAMichigan.org

1-800-477-5050

Sponsored by Consumers Energy.