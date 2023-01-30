GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – After all of that snow over the weekend, sharply colder air is moving in this week. For most of us, that means higher energy bills. If you fall into that category, Consumers Energy is here to help you.

Josh joins us in studio to explain.

Consumers Energy cares about our friends and neighbors. That’s why we’re contributing another $25 million to Michigan homes and businesses to help with their electric costs. $15 million allocated as an automatic bill credit, refunded over 12 months, to all customers. No action is needed on the part of the customer to benefit from this. $10 million to assist low-income and payment challenged customers.

1-800-477-5050

ConsumersEnergy.com/ColdWeather

Sponsored by Consumers Energy.