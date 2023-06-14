GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Consumers Energy Foundation brought back a competition to provide $50,000 for big ideas in Michigan’s small towns this year called, “Put Your Town on the Map.” The Foundation recently announced this year’s winning communities: Fennville, Reed City, and Harbor Beach. The city of Fennville received $25,000 for first place, Reed City received $15,000 as runner-up, and Harbor Beach received $10,000. The funds will help complete projects that will both strengthen and grow their communities.

“The City of Fennville is thrilled to be awarded this prize from the Consumers Energy Foundation,” said Katie Beemer, city administrator for Fennville. “Our bilingual wayfinding project is not just about putting physical signs in place that will help give people directions around town, it is also about reminding people about the amazing places and benefits of living in our community, something that often goes overlooked in small and rural communities.” QUOTE FROM FENNVILLE CITY ADMINISTRATOR KATIE BEEMER

