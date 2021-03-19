Consumers Energy and the Michigan Attorney General team up to help Michigan residents pay heating bills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Consumers Energy are launching a public campaign to ensure Michigan residents take advantage of tens of millions in federal, state and local dollars that will help households and small business pay winter heating bills.

We have the Attorney General and Lauren Youngdahl Snyder from Consumers Energy with us today.

Ways to Get Help

Apply for state emergency relief (SER) at Michigan.gov/MIBridges

Contact Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 to make payment arrangements

Apply for a home heating credit at Michigan.gov/Treasury

Sponsored by Consumers Energy.