Consumers Energy and CEDAM teaming up to help small towns grow and thrive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’ an effort underway to help shine a spotlight on Michigan’s small towns and to financially support projects that help them grow and thrive.

Josh from Consumers Energy joins us today to tell us more about their “Put Your Town on the Map” competition.

“Put Your Town on the Map” Competition

Consumers Energy & Community Economic Development Association of Michigan

Top 3 winners will receive grants worth $25,000, $15,000 & $10,000

1-800-477-5050

CEDAMichigan.org

Sponsored by Consumers Energy.