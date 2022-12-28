GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – After the snowy and freezing weather we endured over the holidays, it’s safe to say we are all looking to keep our homes warm and safe! Consumers Energy wants to help Michiganders achieve that the rest of the winter season. They recently announced that they’re providing $7.25 million to help customers pay heating bills, providing a lifeline to thousands of families as another cold winter is here in Michigan. This funding is being distributed through several local nonprofits. If you or your family needs assistance, call 211 to be connected with local community organizations and get access to help with your energy bills.

If you’re struggling, Consumers Energy encourages you to reach out for help sooner rather than later. 211 is a wonderful, free resource available to the community. Customers can also call 1-800-477-5050 to talk to a team member about options. Consumers Energy understands many Michiganders are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising energy bills, especially their most vulnerable customers so reach out to them and let them help!

Sponsored by Consumers Energy.