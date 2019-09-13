Consumers Credit Union – in your community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Consumers Credit Union is all about supporting West Michigan communities, in fact many Consumers employees call Portage home. So today, we’re talking to Scott Dobson about how Community Partnerships are making our area a better place to live.

Consumers Credit Union joins forces with their members and employees to make their communities better by sponsoring a number of great causes, building up their local businesses and sharing their knowledge with others.

Each year they give over $200,000 and donate countless hours to more than 300 community groups, events and causes. Causes like Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels Program, Van Andel Institute’s Purple Community and the Make A Wish Foundation.

Consumers Credit Union