GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Consumers Concrete is a West Michigan, family-owned company in business now for 90 years. It prides itself on having a strong focus on rewarding effort and hiring from within. Consumers Concrete is building a state-of-the-art concrete products plant to service local and regional customers, and to secure 21st century manufacturing jobs in Southwest Michigan for generations to come.

Concrete continues to be the most utilized building material in the world and continued developments are adding to the established benefits of durability, sustainability and safety in constructing with concrete and concrete masonry.

Consumers Concrete’s local commitment goes beyond manufacturing ready-mix concrete, concrete masonry, and concrete landscape products. The company is driven by

its core values. The first is to promote a safe and rewarding workplace. It has a history of rewarding effort and promoting from within. The company also works to earn the trust of its employees, create a positive customer experience and nurture a sustainable business.

