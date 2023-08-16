GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are happy to salute a legacy company that’s celebrating its 90th anniversary! Consumers Concrete is a driving force in the West Michigan construction industry with leading-edge programs to develop a strong and diverse workforce.

Consumers Concrete has a proud history of promoting women to key positions and the sphere of influence women contribute at Consumers Concrete continues to grow. Concrete Products Sales Manager, Credit Manager, Human Resources Manager, Accounting Manager Technical Services Specialist and Ready-mix Concrete Driver are just some of the key positions currently held by women at Consumers Concrete. They also have a long history of rewarding effort!

Many of the people in the positions just mentioned were promoted to them. There is a desire within the company to promote from within whenever possible. Additionally, they have options like their successful CDL Training Program that helps those wanting to learn to drive their ready mix or concrete products trucks to do so while working for them, and they pay all the costs of the training for them in addition to their regular work pay.

Consumers Concrete

800-643-4235

ConsumersConcrete.com

Sponsored by Consumers Concrete.