Consider refinancing your auto loan to save money

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you are looking for a way to reduce costs at this time, refinancing your auto loan can save you money in a number of ways. Today we have Deidre Davis, MSUFCU Chief Marketing Officer, with us to talk about the benefits of refinancing your car loan to drive down that payment.

Refinancing your current auto loan can:

• Reduce your interest rate

• Reduce your monthly payment

• Improve your cash flow

You may want to refinance if you need to save money immediately, whether to free up cash for an emergency expense or because of a drop in income, or if you have improved your credit score since you first took out a car loan, as you may have access to better interest rates.

MSUFCU offers low auto loan refinancing rates and you can get approved in as few as 10 minutes. Other benefits include:

• No application fee

• No prepayment penalties

• Flexible terms up to 84 months

Sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union.