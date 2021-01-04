Consider a Certified Divorce Coach to help you through the divorce process

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is National Divorce Day, which falls on the first business day after the holidays each year – marking the beginning of a surge of calls and visits to family attorneys as marriage partners start to inquire about filing for divorce.

This process can cause a struggle for not only couples, but their children, and the tensions usually continue years after the legal process is complete, but it doesn’t have to be that way!

Andrea Hipps, Certified Divorce Coach and Divorce Recovery Expert joins us to discuss!

