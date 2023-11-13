GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- We know West Michigan is run and supported by many accomplished and intelligent women. There’s a great organization that brings women together globally called Rockstar Woman. Shannon is the founder, and she joins us to talk about how you can get a 2024 membership to the program!

The Rockstar Woman Membership invests in the aspirations, ambitions, and wellness of women leading at home, at work and in their communities. The membership includes bimonthly women speaker events, bimonthly gifts, access to the full community of Rockstar Women and inspirational “Vision Field Trips.” Only those who sign up by December 24, 2023, will have access to these benefits in 2024.

Rockstar Woman

Deadline to join: December 24, 2023

Rockstar-Woman.com

Instagram: @RockstarWomanMovement