GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Yesterday we asked which turkeys were pardoned at the White House last year and the answer was Corn & Cob! Congrats to Roger Wendt of Muskegon!

Today’s question: Which state produces the most turkeys?

Michigan

Minnesota

Ohio

Submit your answer here for your chance to win a Bob Evans Premium Farmhouse Feast. Winners will be announced on eightWest.

Sponsored by Bob Evans.