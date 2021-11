GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Yesterday we asked how many pies are consumed and the answer was 50 million! Congrats to Terri Edema of Byron Center!

Today’s question: Which pair of turkeys were pardoned at the White House last year?

Tater and Tot

Peas and Carrots

Corn and Cob

Submit your answer here for your chance to win a Bob Evans Premium Farmhouse Feast. Winners will be announced on eightWest.

Sponsored by Bob Evans.