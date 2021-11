GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Mother Nature couldn't decide to snow or rain and car radio dials debated whether it was too early for Christmas music or not, the Kent County Salvation Army made it loudly heard that the holiday season is here. The bells in their annual Red Kettle Campaign began ringing across West Michigan at 12 p.m. Friday.

In 131 years of ringing the bells, like last year, the Salvation Army is expecting, and in some areas already seeing, increased demand for holiday assistance this year. The Red Kettle Campaign has set a local $1.6 million goal this year to help meet each need. Last year they saw their numbers double for assistance and already this year they have served more than 12,000 people.