GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re so glad to have you with us because today is a very exciting day. We’re closing out Women’s History Month with the reveal of this year’s Remarkable Women contest.

We’ve shared stories about our four finalists throughout the month but in case you missed any of them, here’s a short recap of these amazing women. We introduced you to Elise Kutt who empowers women through her photography company Mod Bettie. Then, there’s Elisha Hodge who makes her Battle Creek community a better and greener place. Tiffany Parker, in Kalamazoo, is a powerhouse who gives back to her community in every possible way. This week, we introduced you to Kaja Thornton-Hunter, who provides safe places for people in Muskegon Heights to gather and grow. We want to congratulate all four women who truly make a huge difference in West Michigan, and in their own communities.

While all these women are very deserving, we can only name one winner of this year’s Remarkable Women of West Michigan contest sponsored by Service Professor Cares. We want to extend a huge congratulations to Elise Kutt from Grand Rapids!

