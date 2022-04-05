GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All throughout March, we had an absolute blast introducing our viewers to our four Remarkable Women of West Michigan finalists. This year, our finalists are Jeannie Henderson of Kalamazoo, Sarah McGarry from Lake Odessa, Robin Atwood from Greenville and Jewellynne Richardson from Grand Rapids!

Congrats to all of our nominees and we thank them for all of their continued commitment to being positive influences in their respective communities.

Now we’d like to introduce you to our winner, Jewellynne Richardson!